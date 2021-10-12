Supreem Pharma launches consumer division

Supreem Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday launched its consumer division for manufacturing specialty products to enable consumers manage a healthy lifestyle.

With the launch of 'Supreem Super Foods', the company is getting into superfoods with a vision to fill the void that exists in the nutrition intake to enhance healthy living, Chairman and Managing Director SN Rao said.

''In our first phase we are introducing around 38 SKUs-- healthy snacks, candies, nutritional multipurpose mix, sashes and capsules to help conditions related to diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol, to greatly improve immunity, digestion and clear blocked nose or throat,'' he said while addressing a virtual press conference.

By January, the company hopes to come out with an equal number of products for other ailments, he added.

''We are launching these products in Bengaluru in over 2,000 outlets.. our products will also be available online at all e-commerce outlets. By April of next year, we will expand our product range to Delhi-NCR and Greater Mumbai, and have a pan-India presence by the end of 2023,'' Rao said.

The company is investing over Rs 25 crore in next 5 years to build the consumer business to achieve a CAGR of 30 per cent during the period and reach a combined turnover of over Rs 250 crore, Supreem Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Supreem Super Foods is on a mission to raise the bar for healthy living by combining innovation, experience, and vision, Rao said.

