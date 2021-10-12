Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:14 IST
Macron wants France to produce a low-carbon airplane by 2030
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
France should be able to produce 2 million electrical and hybrid cars by 2030 and build a low-carbon airplane during the same time frame, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

He said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

