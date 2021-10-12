Left Menu

Melorra to deliver hallmarked gold jewellery to all districts in India

Online jewellery startup Melorra on Tuesday announced it will deliver hallmarked gold jewellery to all districts in India. With an extremely strong logistics network, we are enabling the government in offering BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery to every pincode of India, Melorra founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:16 IST
Melorra to deliver hallmarked gold jewellery to all districts in India
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Online jewelry startup Melorra on Tuesday announced it will deliver hallmarked gold jewelry to all districts in India. While the government has mandated hallmarking of gold for only 256 districts, Melorra has decided to deliver hallmarked gold in all the 718 districts of India, it said. Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the metal. ''With an extremely strong logistics network, we are enabling the government in offering BIS-hallmarked gold jewelry to every Pincode of India,'' Melorra founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said. The company has also launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about hallmarking of gold, she said. Melorra, with a present revenue of Rs 350 crore, delivers its products to over 25,000 pin codes in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021