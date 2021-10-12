Melorra to deliver hallmarked gold jewellery to all districts in India

Online jewelry startup Melorra on Tuesday announced it will deliver hallmarked gold jewelry to all districts in India. While the government has mandated hallmarking of gold for only 256 districts, Melorra has decided to deliver hallmarked gold in all the 718 districts of India, it said. Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the metal. ''With an extremely strong logistics network, we are enabling the government in offering BIS-hallmarked gold jewelry to every Pincode of India,'' Melorra founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said. The company has also launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about hallmarking of gold, she said. Melorra, with a present revenue of Rs 350 crore, delivers its products to over 25,000 pin codes in the country.

