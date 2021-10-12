Urban Mobility Redefined. The All-New BMW C 400 GT Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • BMW Motorrad’s debut in premium midsize scooter segment in India.

• Impressive Urban Mobility with excellent comfort and dynamic performance.

• Powerful single-cylinder engine, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Seat Storage Compartment with optimized lighting and USB charging socket.

#UrbanMobility #CityMeetsGT #BMWC400GT #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW C 400 GT in India. The most awaited premium midsize scooter will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, travelling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too.” The scooter is available at the following ex-showroom price – The all-new BMW C 400 GT - INR 9,95,000 *Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be available two paint finish – Alpine White and Style Triple Black To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

The all-new BMW C 400 GT.

Modern and future-oriented looks of all-new BMW C 400 GT reflect the BMW Motorrad design philosophy perfectly. The mid-size scooter is designed for excellent comfort, dynamic performance, and enhanced touring capability. Its modern and innovative in design with excellent wind and weather protection as well as ingenious storage concept. Its styling is elegant and functional in appeal and always ready and waiting for a laid-back urban cruising or extended tours with comfort for rider and passenger. The front is aerodynamically designed with twin LED headlight with the distinctive design of the LED daytime running light. The integrated turn indicators clearly set the scooter apart in its segment. The higher windshield offers enhanced wind and weather protection. The carefully conceived storage comprises of two glove compartments and a flexcase under the comfortable single-section seat meets the demands of both everyday practicality and touring suitability. The Keyless Ride offers convenient operation of ignition, steering lock, seat, filler cap and storage compartments. The all-new BMW C 400 GT is fitted with a newly developed water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine with a displacement of 350 cc. It generates a peak output of 34 hp (25 kW) at 7500 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5750 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power. The new BMW C 400 GT reaches 0-100 Km in 9.5 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of over 139 km/h.

The powerful, compactly designed single-cylinder engine is an ideal combination of dynamic riding fun and a high level of efficiency. The drive includes a directly integrated CVT gearbox as well as a secondary drive in the form of a drivetrain swing arm. A high level of running smoothness is ensured by a counterbalance shaft. The entire drive unit is connected to the suspension by means of silent blocks for vibration decoupling to meet best-in-class standards of running smoothness and reduced vibrations.

The newly engineered suspension with rugged tubular steel frame of the all-new BMW C 400 GT has enhanced handling and directional stability at high speeds and the robustness required for day-to-day use. The frame is torsionally stiff tubular construction supplemented with a solid cast iron unit in area of the swing arm bearing. This gives overall combination of hybrid structure an extremely high degree of stability. Telescopic fork at the front and two spring struts with generous spring travel of 112mm provides not just a perfect basis for comfort and ride stability but also the necessary reserves for carrying a passenger and luggage. The 15-inch tyre at front and 14-inch tyre at rear offer ideal traction. The reduced rear wheel diameter further allows the use of flexcase for ample storage space. High performance brake system with twin disc at the front, single disc at the rear and ABS and standard ensures maximum safety. The scooter is equipped with both a side stand and a centre stand that makes allows parking simple and effortless. The Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen of the all-new BMW C 400 GT offers an unrivalled level of quality in terms of display and information in its segment. BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. The all-new BMW C 400 GT is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories is available for further individualisation of the all-new BMW C 400 GT.

