Everest Organics develops API for coronavirus drug Molnupiravir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:51 IST
Bulk drugs maker Everest Organics on Tuesday said it has developed an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for investigational antiviral drug Molnupiravir, which is used in the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate coronavirus infections.

The company has successfully developed, ''anti-viral API Molnupiravir, an additional COVID-19 treatment drug that is being developed at lab scale for the first-line treatment of COVID-19 in adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

After the successful development and commercialisation of various COVID-19 drugs such as Oseltamivir, Remdesivir and Posaconazole, the company is on a path of expansion of this portfolio and has further developed an additional COVID-19 treatment API in this segment, Everest Organics New Product Development CEO Srikakarlapudi Sirisha said.

Molnupiravir is an API that reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death by around 50 per cent for patients with mild or moderate cornavirus infections. It is administered orally and works by inhibiting the replication of the coronavirus inside the body, he added.

''Everest is planning and preparing to be an active player in the viral segment in the upcoming future,'' Sirisha said.

Earlier this year, pharma major MSD had entered into voluntary licensing agreements with around eight Indian pharma firms for its investigational oral antiviral drug candidate 'Molnupiravir' to help to accelerate access to the drug in India and around the world.

Shares of Everest Organics Ltd were trading at Rs 347.10 per scrip on BSE, up 15.60 per cent over previous close.

