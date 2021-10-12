Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:04 IST
BLS International authorised by Embassy of Brazil for visa processing in India
Tech-enabled services company BLS International on Tuesday said it has been authorised by the Embassy of Brazil in India for visa application processing.

Under the mandate, the company will be accepting visa applications from centers in Delhi and Mumbai, BLS International said in a regulatory filing.

''We are glad to partner with the Embassy of Brazil in India to provide seamless visa processing across the country,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

The company is already working with the Government of Brazil in Lebanon as well as China, he added.

BLS will initiate Brazil visa processing along with several convenience services like photocopy, photograph, courier, form filling, among others. Brazil has opened its borders from October 5, 2021, the filing said.

Shares of BLS International closed at Rs 256.80 per scrip on BSE, down 1.50 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

