Left Menu

GSK's consumer arm gets private equity interest for buyout - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:09 IST
GSK's consumer arm gets private equity interest for buyout - Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare unit is drawing buyout interest from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC, and KKR, ahead of the drugmaker's planned separation from the unit next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

The unit, a venture with Pfizer, could also attract some of the world's biggest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, the report said on Tuesday, adding the business could be valued at 40 billion pounds ($54 billion) or more. A GSK spokesman declined to comment when asked whether the company had received takeover interest in the consumer healthcare business.

The London-listed company in June set out plans to turn the consumer arm into a separately listed company to boost its underperforming drugs business and has also vehemently defended those plans after activist investor Elliott raised concerns https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/activist-investor-elliotts-five-proposals-gsk-2021-07-01.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021