Left Menu

EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 bln euros

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:10 IST
EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 bln euros
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the European Commission said ahead of Tuesday's Group of 20 Afghan summits.

The pledge takes the total commitment of new funding to 1 billion euros after the EU executive's earlier promise of 300 million euros to help to prevent basic services in Afghanistan from collapsing and food from running out.

"We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that the Islamic militants who seized Kabul on Aug. 15 must first meet the EU's five conditions for longer-term aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021