Droom delivers 4,00,000th automobile on its online platform

Increased presence in India, a larger variety of used vehicles and futuristic tech enables Droom to add another jewel on their crown GURGAON, India, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Droom, an automobile e-commerce platform, has announced that it sold 4,00,000 vehicles on its platform since its inception in 2014. Droom is a pure play e-commerce platform for automobiles with the proprietary tech-driven ecosystem of products. Droom has no physical stores and no people-heavy operations. Droom offers a 21st-century buying experience online with trust, selection, procurement, and convenience second to none.

Droom currently sells close to 12K automobiles on its platform, and offers new and used automobiles which include cars, bikes, scooters, and all other vehicles in 1,100 cities across India.

The buying of new and used vehicles are visibly shifting online. Droom has always kept its customer's first approach and has built a holistic ecosystem for automobile sourcing, certification, and delivery along with offering its proprietary trust and certification services – like Orange Book Value (OBV), Eco, and History to all their customers.

Commenting on yet another Milestone achievement, Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO, Droom, said, ''We are very delighted to serve over 400K automobile buyers who have trusted in us, offering a completely new way of buying automobiles online. We are very encouraged by the consumer response and will continue to drive innovation and build disruptive products to offer 21st-century automobile buying experience.'' About Droom Droom offers a 21st-century e-commerce experience for automobiles. Droom offers India's largest selection of automobiles with over 2.9 lacs vehicles online in 1,100 cities — both used & new, cars & 2-wheelers, and other vehicles too. For buyers, Droom offers India's finest automobile buying experience online with trust, selection, low price, and convenience second to none. Every vehicle sold at Droom goes through a proprietary and technology-driven rigorous 1,100-point inspection and certification for its condition, pricing, and history. Because Droom invests in technology and AI vs. physical stores and thousands of people, the automobiles sold at Droom are cheaper than other options available to the consumers. From our mobile apps or websites, users can search for vehicles or create buying requirements, book vehicles, get loans and insurance, and finally get the vehicle delivered to their doorstep. Buyers can return the vehicle before making a full payment and the best part is every vehicle comes with six months warranty (up to Rs. 50 lacs). Droom also offers individual sellers the ability to sell their used vehicles to our large network of over 20k dealers for the best price and fast turnaround in a fully transparent manner from the comfort of your home. Droom is also working with leading OEM and EV manufacturers to bring automobile buyers the largest assortment of new vehicles with the paperwork, loan & insurance, and delivery at the doorstep. Droom is the market leader in the automobile e-commerce segment and since its inception, Droom has sold over 400K vehicles and served over 1.5 million happy customers with its products and services.

