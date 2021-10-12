Agrim HFC launches www.apnagharkhoj.com, India's first affordable home search site

With the motto ''Ab Ghar Lena Asaan'' Apnagharkhoj aspires to reach out every potential homebuyer in the informal and self-employed segment Offers ''Green rating'' to projects showcased on the website MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrim Housing Finance Company, India's only housing finance company which is 100% dedicated to providing home loans to the informal, self-employed lower income group, has launched www.apnagharkhoj.com, a dedicated website for affordable homes in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 50 lakhs.

The multilingual website lists projects and homes by builders specialising in affordable housing solutions to those seeking to invest in their dream home on a relatively low budget. It presently features over 300 properties from 250 builders in 4 locations namely Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Indore. The platform plans to host more than 10,000 builder projects who are not part of the formal ecosystem of digital property search, by December 2022.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Malcolm Athaide, CEO and co-founder of Agrim HFC said ''ApnaGharKhoj is our endeavour to reach the maximum number of customers and give them an easily accessible service to fulfil their dream of owing a home. We are also able to provide smaller builders, who are not able to showcase their properties on other larger platforms, an avenue to reach out to their target audience.'' AphaGharKhoj offers a GREEN rating to projects, which enable the home buyers to understand the environment consciousness of the project they are investing in.

Agrim HFC has disrupted the housing loan market with its unique service standards catering exclusively to the informal and self-employed sector in India. It operates on three important pillars i.e. Find My Home, Finance My Home & Improve my Livelihood. ApnaGharKhoj, address the needs of the first pillar, where any homebuyer looking exclusively for an affordable home, can find a home of his choice easily on the website and then has an option to finance the purchase through Agrim HFC and improve his livelihood with better access to opportunities.

About Agrim HFC: Agrim Housing Finance Company (Agrim HFC), registered under The Reserve Bank of India and regulated by the National Housing Board, is India's first housing finance company that is 100% dedicated to providing home loans to the informal, self-employed lower income group. Adopting new age technology to provide easy and quick access to home loans Agrim HFC aims to fulfil the homeownership dream of the millions of Indians who have thus far faced difficulties accessing finance. Agrim HFC is able to provide easy housing finance solutions to individuals who are unable to prove their creditworthiness under the formal financial matrix. (i.e. small business owners, employees, blue-collar workers etc.) Using 42 algorithm-based scorecards at present, with supervised machine learning, our application works on a B2C model with an easy-to-follow process that takes into account the income of all the earning members in a family, which enhances the edibility of getting a home loan. The company has a presence in 4 cities, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and in Indore.

