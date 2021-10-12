Left Menu

Twenty-two people killed in bus accident in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

At least twenty-two people died and 16 sustained injuries when a passenger bus met with a tragic accident in Nepal's Mugu district on Tuesday, police said.

The bus heading towards Gamgadhi, the district headquarters of Mugu district, from Nepalgunj fell into Pina Jhyari river lying in the Chhayanath Rara Municipality, police said.

Many passengers on the bus were returning home from various parts of the country to celebrate the Vijaya Dashami festival. A Nepal Army chopper was dispatched from Surkhet for carrying out rescue work in the accident site.

Mugu is famous for the beautiful Rara lake, which lies 650 km North-West of Kathmandu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

