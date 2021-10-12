Grip Invest inks USD 5 million asset financing deal with House of Kieraya

Grip Invest, a digital platform for facilitating new-age asset-backed investments, on Tuesday said it has entered into a USD 5 million (about Rs 37.7 crore) asset financing deal with House of Kieraya (HoK), known for furniture and lifestyle rental brand, Furlenco. The deal will enable HoK to access additional furniture assets to support the rapid growth they are witnessing in terms of new users, a statement said.

Furlenco has recently formed House of Kieraya (HoK), a corporate brand that includes Furlenco and its sub-brand - UNLMTD (furniture subscription service), along with Furbicle - a re-manufactured furniture brand.

''We are seeing unprecedented growth that has exceeded our expectations. Our partnership with Grip will help fuel the asset demand that is coming on the back of our aggressive growth and expansion plans. Over the years, we have proven that alternate debt platforms can work seamlessly with growing companies like ours,'' Vaibhav Laddha, Head of Corporate Finance at HoK, said.

He added that the company plans to expand to 25 cities soon, and HoK is targeting a revenue of Rs 2,500 crore by 2026.

Grip has facilitated leasing of assets worth over Rs 100 crore so far and enabled more than 50 companies such as Udaan, Furlenco, Holisol, Everest Fleet, Loadshare, IPL Tech, ChargeZone, Vogo, FleetX, FabAlley, BlueTokai etc to access a different channel of growth capital.

''The partnership will help Grip Invest in educating more companies in successfully leveraging asset leasing models to accelerate their business growth, and will further play a key role in achieving their larger targets of Rs 1,000 crore in AUM (assets under management) by September 2022,'' the statement said.

Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Grip Invest, said lease finance as a form of growth capital has an unseen and untapped potential in India. ''Ever since inception, we've aimed at encouraging companies to look beyond traditional forms of financing and opt for leasing models. I am happy to join hands with like-minded companies like Furlenco who have built a strong business on the back of leasing,'' he added.

This partnership will give Grip more visibility to reach its targets for the next two quarters, he said.

''We continue to look for many such alliances that can support us in our aim to unlock growth opportunities through asset deployment financing," Aggarwal said.

