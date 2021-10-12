VECV launches new bus range for inter-city travel

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Tuesday launched a premium bus range, including coach and sleeper trims, to cater to the growing inter-city travel segment.

The company, which is a joint venture between Volvo group and Eicher Motors, is already strong in school and staff transport segments and now aims to establish its presence in the long distance inter city travel space with the new offering.

''We had no presence till now in the inter-city coach segment. So it is this segment where we would be introducing the new range. Our products fall in the mid premium segment which offers a huge opportunity for growth, '' VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal told PTI.

The new range would fall between the value segment buses and the high end premium products being offered by the likes of Volvo, he added.

The company's new range would be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1 crore depending upon requirements of the fleet operators and various state transport undertakings.

''There is a lot of overnight travel happening between cities and for that there is the sleeper coach and for the normal daytime inter-city travel we are offering regular coach,'' Aggarwal said.

The inter-city bus segment is around 20,000-25,000 units per annum and VECV is looking to dominate this space, he added.

“A year ago, we announced the formation of a bus division within VECV with the clear aim to shape the developments in the Indian bus industry,'' Aggarwal stated.

The new range comprises Eicher brand's extensive local presence and expertise in value engineering with Volvo Buses India's competence in the premium bus segment, he added.

“This is the first milestone in our drive to offer a complete range of market-adapted economy, mid-premium and premium buses across all market segments,'' VECV President (Bus Division) Akash Passey noted.

''With the national permit being rolled out, operators seek high quality buses - that call for balanced upfront investment - to reliably cover longer distances. The new products are the perfect answer to this rapidly evolving market's needs.

''We are confident that the fully factory-built coach and sleeper will prove viable alternatives to rail and air travel, due to their best-in-class quality, reliability, and durability,'' he added.

The fully air-conditioned coach comes with 43 seats while the sleeper version offers 30 berths that maximise comfort and safety, the company said.

Berths are separated by full-height partitions to ensure privacy and security in the air-conditioned environment, it added.

The buses come equipped with a 5.1 litre diesel engine built on Volvo Group's global BSVI platform.

The coach with seats comes with theatre-type saloon seating, pushback seats and LED ambience ensuring comfortable long journeys. Other features include USB ports, reading lights, speakers, AC louvers and infotainment systems.

