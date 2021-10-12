Left Menu

Volvo Car introduces lifetime parts warranty scheme for customers

This is a unique offer in the automotive industry that gives the customer carefree and secure car ownership, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.In the unlikely event of customers requiring a part changed for their car, the company will give a lifetime warranty on the part, he added.The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and will follow the combination of car and car owner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:56 IST
Volvo Car introduces lifetime parts warranty scheme for customers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Volvo Car India on Tuesday said it has come up with a lifetime parts warranty scheme for its customers in the country.

The customer lifetime parts warranty is applicable on genuine parts bought from October 1, 2021, and installed at an authorised Volvo workshop, the automaker said in a statement.

It commences on the date of purchase of the part and remains till the time the ownership of the car does not change, it added.

Under the warranty scheme, both the part and the labour cost are covered.

''It is for the first time in India that such an initiative has been offered to luxury customers. This is a unique offer in the automotive industry that gives the customer carefree and secure car ownership,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.

In the unlikely event of customers requiring a part changed for their car, the company will give a lifetime warranty on the part, he added.

''The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and will follow the combination of car and car owner. If the car has a new registered owner, the warranty will end,'' Malhotra noted.

Volvo Cars established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells models like SUVs XC 60 and XC 40, through 25 dealerships across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021