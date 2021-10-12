M&M  Group launches advanced tractor range Yuvo Tech

M&M Group on Tuesday announced the launch of its advanced tractor range Yuvo Tech+ in a phased manner. The rollout will begin from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. It will be launched across markets in subsequent months, the company said in a release. Designed and developed at Mahindra's Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai, Yuvo was launched in the (26-37.3 kW) 35-50 HP range five years ago. Launched in 37 hp, 39hp and 42hp, the new Yuvo Tech+ is powered by Mahindra's new mZIP 3-cylinder engine, which comes with higher cubic capacity technology. The three tractor models are Tech+, Tech+ 405 and Tech+ 415.

The new engine offers best-in-class delivery of power and fuel-efficiency in the category, it said. The Yuvo Tech + range comes with 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission technology, with a 3- speed range option (H-M-L) to help select speeds based on soil type and Agri applications, it said, adding that with high precision control valves, and best-in-class lift capacity of up to 1,700 kgs, Yuvo Tech+ can handle heavy implements with ease and precision. “The new advanced mZip engine technology, transmission and hydraulics technology of Yuvo Tech+ makes it the most advanced tractor in its segment. It aims to deliver the best in productivity, comforts, savings and earnings to Indian farmers,” said Hemant Sikka, President for Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The company is confident that the product will be very well received by its customers, with its six years warranty and aggressive pricing, he added.

With a presence in over 50 countries across six continents, the US is the largest market for Mahindra outside India. At present, Mahindra has over 14 tractor manufacturing and assembly units worldwide, with an on-ground presence in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, Turkey and Japan through subsidiaries. Eight of these facilities are in India, according to the release.

