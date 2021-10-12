Left Menu

IT Dept detects Rs 750-cr undisclosed income after raids on Bengaluru contractors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:14 IST
IT Dept detects Rs 750-cr undisclosed income after raids on Bengaluru contractors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of about Rs 750 crore after it raided three major Bengaluru-based contractors engaged in the execution of irrigation and highway projects, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The searches were launched on October 7 at 47 premises spread across four states.

''These three groups were involved in suppression of their income by resorting to bogus purchases, inflation of labor expenses, booking of bogus sub-contract expenses, etc.

''Investigation found that one of the groups has booked bogus sub-contract expenses in the name of about 40 individuals of no means and unconnected to the construction business,'' the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body for the tax department, said in a statement.

It added that these individuals have admitted to the said manipulation.

''The search and seizure activity in these three groups has resulted in detection of undisclosed income of about Rs 750 crore,'' the CBDT said.

''Out of this, the aggregate amount of Rs 487 crore has been admitted by the respective group entities as their undisclosed income,'' it said.

One of the groups admitted to having indulged in ''inflation of labor expenses amounting to Rs 382 crore''.

Another group has been found to have taken accommodation entries from non-existing paper companies to the extent of Rs 105 crore, which stands ''admitted'' by this group, the CBDT said.

It said Rs 4.69 crore of unaccounted cash, jewelry, and bullion valued at Rs 8.67 crore, and silver articles worth Rs 29.83 lakh were seized during the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021