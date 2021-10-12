GoodWorker Scales-up Tech Workforce

Kickstarts month-long national coding challenge BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by the Lemmatree Group, noted actor Sonu Sood, and Schoolnet; GoodWorker today launched a nation-wide coding challenge to identify the best talent for multiple positions for software engineers in the company. The unique challenge will provide an opportunity to the coders to solve real-world problems.

The coding challenge will include two rounds. In the preliminary round, the candidate's basic coding skills will be assessed. The candidates who qualify will then be required to solve a complex problem using their creativity within a stipulated timeframe, thereby examining how their performance is under pressure. The participants can enrol themselves via the link https://www.techgig.com/challenge/goodworker-hiring-challenge.

GoodWorker is a digital platform that provides the country's youth access to blue/grey collar jobs and quality of life services. The company, which partnered with Singapore tech giant Affinidi, has an ambitious vision of impacting the lives of 300 million blue-collar workers by bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.

On the launch of the challenge Amit Jain, CEO, GoodWorker said, ''GoodWorker continues to rapidly execute its vision of transforming lives of blue-collar workers in India, by providing access to career-enhancing opportunities and other quality of life services. We aim to use cutting-edge technologies leveraging real-time communication, NLP for Indian languages, and entirely new paradigms of UI/UX to better connect with our target users. Hence, we are looking to rapidly expand our technology team to support this scale-up.'' About GoodWorker GoodWorker is a digital platform, which aims to transform the lives of blue-collar workers in India by providing access to career enhancement opportunities and other quality of life services for e.g in the financial sector. It harnesses Affinidi's digital verifiable credential technology to enable the youth to access such services. Our vision is to create value for youth and employers, impacting 300 million lives by 2030.

GoodWorker is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and the Affinidi Group in Singapore with a hub in India, Berlin, and Germany. For more information, please visit www.goodworker.in and www.affinidi.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)