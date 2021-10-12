Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala eyes Rs 1,000-cr topline in FY24 as it enters FMCG space

The 120-year-old Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, amongst the most popular nameplates in the world of Ayurveda system, has set an ambitious growth targets for the next two years with revenue more than doubling from last year level and touching Rs 1,000 crore-milestone by FY'24.

The ayurveda firm - the largest in terms of name, brand recall and revenue - expects to close FY'22 with revenue of over Rs 500 crore, a growth of over 25 per cent over the pandemic-hit last year and more than double the net income at around Rs 45 crore. ''We entered the FMCG space after a lot of market research, after which we piloted a fully Ayurveda-based toilet soap under the label of Vibha which was a runaway success. This prompted us to expand the soap range with a slew of variants including baby soaps beauty soaps; shampoos, sanitisers, hand-washes, pain killer sprays, choornams, among others with over two dozen SKUs,'' chief executive GC Gopala Pillai told PTI at his headquarters in Kottakkal.

On the revenue front, he said the the second wave has massively increased demand for Ayurveda medicines leading to higher production and sales, while revenue from services plunged due to the pandemic. The institution runs a 191-room nursing home nearby with 300 beds facility. He said currently room occupancy has improved to around 60 per cent as travel curbs are still in force in some for or other -- a low number for an institution where waiting was over six months on peak monsoon season.

But this fall has been more or less compensated by the much higher demand for our products, Pillai said.

''I also expect at least a Rs 50 crore revenue contribution from the just launched FMCG products this fiscal year, helping us to close the year comfortably with a topline of Rs 500 crore this fiscal and earn a net income of Rs 45 crore or more, and close FY'23 with Rs 700 crore revenue,'' Pillai said.

He further said, ''I expect our FMCG products to do well and the demand for our services to claw back to the pre-pandemic levels and hit the Rs 1,000-crore milestone in FY'24.'' The pharma services and products company closed FY'19 with total revenue of Rs 436 crore of which Rs 46 crore came from services (Ayurveda therapies) and on which it earned a net profit of Rs 41 crore, and FY'20 topline stood at Rs 426 crore of which services fetched Rs 48 crore, and had net income of Rs 39 crore, its finance head Ganga Warrier said, adding FY'21 revenue from medicine sales rose to Rs 391 crore but services revenue dipped to Rs 10 crore pulling down profit to Rs 23 crore. She explained that revenue from treatment fell due to the pandemic-related travel restrictions while medicine sale rose to Rs 391 crore driven by pandemic related drug sales. On average, over 90 per cent of revenue comes from medicine sales, she added. The Kottakkal, Malappuram district-based institution was established by the Vaidyaratnam PS Varier this day of October in 1902 as a village clinic and later he converted it into a charitable trust run hospital with an in-patient nursing facility and has since been synonymous with Ayurveda. Today it is a multi-unit, Rs 400-crore organisation and home to over 2,500 employees and has significant presence in clinical service, medicine manufacturing and distribution, research and development, medicinal plant cultivation, and education and publications.

Earlier last month, they hit the FMCG market with 15 Ayurveda-based products with many variants of toilet soaps (including baby soaps), shampoos, sanitisers, hand washes, C-health forte tablets, pain balms, and pain sprays among others. Among these, the Ayurveda soap under the Vihba brand name was launched a year ago.

The Arya Vaidya Sala runs four hospitals -- two at its headquarters in Kottakkal and the main 300-bed facility with NABH accreditation and the other is a 160-bed fully charitable facility, and one each in New Delhi and Kochi where all the classical Panchakarma therapies and the globally reputed Kerala special therapies are available.

It also has three manufacturing facilities -- one each the HQs, Palakkad and Nanjangud in Mysore, which is dedicated to the production of a series of new-generation formulations for addressing the aspirations of contemporary practitioners.

Over 550 classical and proprietary formulations are manufactured at these units and they are made available to patients across the country through 26 branch clinics and over 1,800 authorised dealers and other retail outlets. Its Centre for Medicinal Plants Research was inaugurated in 2003 by the then president APJ Abdul Kalam, is now recognised by the Central government as a centre of excellence, and is now affiliated to the Kannur University. It also runs the government ayurveda medical college at Kottakkal, after donating to the state, and is under the Kerala University of Health Sciences.

The organisation is managed and guided by a board of trustees and the reputed physician and scholar Dr PK Warrier led the institution as the managing trustee, for 67 years till his death in July this year a few weeks after crossing the century and is now being guided by Dr. PM Varier as the managing trustee.

