Left Menu

Ecom Express scales up daily processing capacity; expands hub, processing area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:00 IST
Ecom Express scales up daily processing capacity; expands hub, processing area
  • Country:
  • India

Tech-driven logistics start-up Ecom Express on Tuesday said it has scaled up daily total processing capacity to over three million with the expansion of total hub and processing area to over 2.8 million sqft across all major centres in the country.

The expanded facilities include large-format hubs, processing, fulfilment and delivery centres, the platform said in a statement.

Besides, 100 more delivery centres across the country have been added, taking the total number to around 3,000 and the company has further expanded its reach to cover over 27,100 pin codes across the county, Ecom Express said.

The company said it has been investing ahead of the curve and in scaling its capabilities to power the festive online sale season and to commensurate with the industry's growth, it said.

A significant portion of expansion and investments into automation, including enhancement, have been activated ahead of the festive season in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bilaspur-NCR, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Surat, Vijayawada, Guwahati and other major locations, the company said.

K Satyanarayana, co-founder and director of Ecom Express, said, ''As part of our commitment to scale ahead of the curve, we have invested in hi-speed automated sorters at centres, as well as in hubs, to handle the surge in volumes.'' The customer-centricity is at the forefront of the companies' strategy, he said adding that ''we have been nimble and agile in aligning our infrastructure, technology, people and processes in assuring better service deliverables''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021