Putin orders government to protect households from inflation
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the government to come up with ways to support households as their purchasing power is affected by high inflation.
Speaking to parliamentarians, Putin said the government should present a plan for new social support measures within a month.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's economy minister said the country had raised its 2021 inflation forecast to 7.4% from 5.8%.
