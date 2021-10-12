Left Menu

BSE signs pact with Business Leadership League

The BSE on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with Business Leadership League for the benefit of small and medium enterprises.Business Leadership League is a membership forum for aspiring SMEs to discuss business challenges, ideate and strategize about innovative solutions and to get prepared for listing on BSE SME platform, as per a press release.BSE had launched the SME Platform in March 2012 and the Startup Platform in December 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:13 IST
The BSE on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with the Business Leadership League for the benefit of small and medium enterprises.

Business Leadership League is a membership forum for aspiring SMEs to discuss business challenges, ideate and strategize about innovative solutions, and get prepared for listing on the BSE SME platform, as per a press release.

BSE had launched the SME Platform in March 2012 and the Startup Platform in December 2018. Through this pact, Business Leadership League will help in spreading awareness about the benefits of listing.

BSE SME and Business Leadership League will reach out to potential companies. BSE SME will serve as a knowledge partner to Business Leadership League, and all queries and requirements from Business Leadership League members will be directed to BSE SME. ''This MoU further aims to benefit SMEs by providing them with adequate knowledge and educating them on a wide range of topics that will prepare them to function efficiently in the SME ecosystem,'' said Ajay Thakur, head of BSE SME and Startups.

