Road accident database project launched in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:14 IST
A web-based IT system that will enable authorities to collect accident data and can be utilised to find causes of mishaps and remedial measures to improve road infrastructure, was launched in Meghalaya on Tuesday, an official said.

Integrated Road Accident Database project, funded by World Bank, was executed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, he said. Launching the IRAD programme, Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said it will go long way in addressing various issues related to road safety.

She asked officials to identify problems that cause road accidents and stressed on the speedy implementation of remedial measures.

The project, which is implemented by IIT Madras and National Informatics Centre Services Inc, is important for Meghalaya as roughly 180 people die every year due to road accidents in the northeastern state, the official said. The CS directed officials to make people aware of the road safety guidelines and appealed to residents of the state to follow traffic rules. The IRAD programme will enable stakeholders such as police and transport department officials to collect accident data by using their mobile phones, the official said. ''The data can be utilised by police, transport, health services and other departments concerned for various purposes such as finding causes of accidents and corrective measures to strengthen road infrastructure,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

