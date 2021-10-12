Left Menu

Govt aims to increase Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by 2024

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:24 IST
Govt aims to increase Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by 2024
  • Country:
  • India

The government is looking to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 across the country by March 2024, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

As on October 10, 2021, the number of Janaushadhi Kendras has increased to 8,366 covering 736 districts in the country, it added.

''The government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises of 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical instruments,'' Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer said in a statement.

Medicines available under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) are priced around 50 per cent-90 per cent less than that of branded medicines, the ministry said.

''In the current financial year, i.e., 2021-22 till 10.10.2021, BPPI (Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India) has made sales of Rs. 431.65 crore which led to savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to the citizens,'' it added.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals celebrated “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on October 10, 2021, at 750 locations covering all states and UTs, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had organised a week-long gamut of activities to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during October 4-10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021