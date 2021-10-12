Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:33 IST
Triumph drives in new Street Scrambler at Rs 9.35 lakh
British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the New Street Scrambler in India priced at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes with a 900cc engine, which generates 65 PS of power.

Other features include three riding modes (road, rain and off-road), torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser.

The bike can be personalised with the help of 120 genuine accessories, Triumph Motorcycles said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

