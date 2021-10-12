US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost, focus turns to earnings

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, led by technology shares, although the overall sentiment remained fragile due to worries about higher inflation and its impact on third-quarter earnings starting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.09 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,507.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.12 points, or 0.16%, at 4,368.31, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.89 points, or 0.37%, to 14,539.09 at the opening bell.

