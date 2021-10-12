Left Menu

Fed's Bostic says progress has been made in starting to wind down asset purchases - FT

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:19 IST
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said progress has been made in starting to wind down the Fed's monthly asset purchases program, according to a Financial Times report.

"I think that the progress has been made, and the sooner we get moving on that the better," Bostic said https://www.ft.com/content/84743f7a-59ca-4451-882b-7b89fdae23d6 in an interview to the FT, adding that labor market had made sufficient gains to allow the central bank to reduce its asset purchase programme.

