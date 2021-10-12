UK says would not "gratuitously" trigger Article 16 on Northern Ireland

Britain would not "gratuitously" trigger Article 16, a clause which allows for unilateral action if the Northern Irish Protocol, governing post-Brexit trade with the EU, is deemed to be having a negative impact, Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday. "It is our responsibility to safeguard peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland and that may include using Article 16 if necessary," he said during a speech in Lisbon.

"We would not go down this road gratuitously or with any particular pleasure."

