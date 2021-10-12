Southwest sees mostly normal operations Tuesday

Southwest Airlines said it expects "more normal" operations Tuesday after it canceled more than 2,200 flights since Tuesday.

The U.S. airline said had approximately 90 cancellations Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled for Tuesday. Southwest shares were up 1.1%.

The airline's massive cancellations over the weekend were not tied to any pilot protests over Southwest's decision last week to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told CNBC Tuesday. In June, Southwest canceled hundreds of flights because of a computer reservation issue.

"It's been a rough summer and I'm not offering any excuses," Kelly told CNBC. "We definitely have some staffing challenges as well, so we have moderated our flight and accelerated our hiring plans." Kelly said, "we were thinly staffed coming into the weekend and that certainly didn't help things."

The Federal Aviation Administration said late Monday "to be clear: None of the information from Southwest, its pilots union, or the FAA indicates that this weekend's cancellations were related to vaccine mandates."

