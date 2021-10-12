70 pc grocery merchants join e-commerce during festive sale: Flipkart Wholesale

Digital B2B platform Flipkart Wholesale on Tuesday said the company's grocery member base has increased 30 per cent to over 5 lakh, and 70 per cent of them have adopted e-commerce during the 'Big Billion Days' festive sale event.

The firm claimed that kirana merchants coming from cities such as Bhopal, Kota, Lucknow and Zirakpur have clocked in 1.8 times increase in sales.

''The Big Billion Days, which concluded on October 10, 2021, witnessed a 70 per cent e-commerce adoption by kiranas across the country compared to the same period last year.

''Over five lakh kiranas in over 10,000 pin codes across 24 states and Union territories shopped on the platform and through the Flipkart Wholesale Best Price stores during the festive event,'' the company said in a statement.

The general merchandise category on the platform recorded 124 per cent increase in purchases, followed by grocery that witnessed a 50 per cent rise in demand and Fashion increased by 24 per cent.

''We are elated at the enormous response the festive event has generated. Our technology-first approach at helping small businesses growth has resulted in the increased adoption of e-commerce and accelerated the pace of digitisation.

''The benefits of a more resilient and self-reliant B2B eco-system enabled by digitisation will be felt in the long run,'' said Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president and head of Flipkart Wholesale.

Along with its banking and financial services partners, the platform claimed to have facilitated credit up to the tune of Rs 165 crore for members across categories during the Big Billion Days. The firm said that it provided interest-free credit through an end-to-end digital process and buy now pay later option to 1.5 lakh kiranas were with credit line ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25 lakh in partnership with banks and fintech lenders.

