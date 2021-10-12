V-Guard installs massive Durga Maa edifice at Kolkata, uses 26-km-long wire

As part of the ongoing Navarathri celebrations, V-Guard, a Kerala-based consumer electrical and electronics brand, has created a massive 500kg Durga Maa installation using around 26-km-long wires in Kolkata.

The company said the 16-ft gigantic installation, which is erected in Deshapriya Park Puja Pandal in Kolkata, is a tribute from V-Guard to the people of West Bengal.

''The 500 kg edifice contains 290 coils of wires that can be stretched up to 26km. The colossal installation was the output of the finesse of 25 of West Bengal's finest artists who toiled for close to a month to give it a final shape,'' the company said in a release.

V-Guard has also created a track in collaboration with Alive India and its band Aurko Speaking about the initiative, Nandagopal Nair, VP and Head of the Brand and Communications of the company said, it has been their constant endeavour to empower our consumers to bring home a better tomorrow.

This year, as we celebrate the festival, it is our humble attempt through the installation and video song to pay a tribute to the enduring spirit of Durga Puja and bring cheer to everyone's lives, he said.

