Three among 4 candidates for Tuirial bypoll are Crorepatis

Three among four candidates in the fray for the by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat are 'crorepatis' (multi-millionaires) and Congress candidate Chalrosanga Ralte with total assets worth 26.9 crore is the richest among them.

BJP nominee K. Laldinthara has the lowest asset base with just Rs 5.5 lakh to his name.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded party leader and public sector unit head K. Laldawngliana, while Congress fielded party former legislator Chalrosanga Ralte for the by-poll slated for October 30.

Main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded a newly recruited member and first-class contractor from Kolasib town Laltlanmawia. BJP's Laldinthara who is also the party spokesperson and former student leader is the fourth candidate in the fray. At 46, is also the youngest among the four candidates.

All the four candidates have cleared scrutiny held on Monday, according to Kolasib deputy commissioner and district election officer H. Lalthlangliana.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature was fixed on October 13 (Wednesday), he said.

According to the affidavit submitted at the time of filing the nomination paper, Ralte possesses Rs 2.18 crore worth of moveable properties and Rs. 24.71 crore worth immovable assets. Ralte stated in his affidavit that he possesses Rs. 2 lakh in cash and his wife also has 45,000 in cash. His total deposits in 11 banks accounts are over Rs 10 crore and his spouse's bank deposits are worth Rs 4.91 lakh. Ralte owns eight motor vehicles, including two each of cars, medium trucks, pickup trucks and a scorpio, altogether worth Rs. 66 lakh and his spouse has three motorcycles (scooters) worth Rs. 1.57 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh. Besides, the former Congress legislator also owns immoveable assets, including four agricultural (22.2 acre) lands and 5 non-agricultural lands (33,828.87 sq.m) worth Rs. 24.18 crore The next richest candidate after Ralte is ZPM nominee Laltlanmawia, who possesses total assets worth Rs 15.16 crore. He has 50,000 in cash and his wife also possesses 50,000 in cash. Laltlanmawia and his spouse have total bank deposits of over 1.5 crore. He also owns at least 23 motor vehicles and construction vehicles, including 7 trucks, 6 earth excavators, two tandem rollers and two SUV cars, worth 5.24 crore. His total moveable properties are worth Rs 8.25 crore.

The ZPM candidate also has immovable assets, including agricultural and non-agricultural lands, worth 6.9 crore.

MNF candidate K. Laldawngliana and his spouse have Rs 9 lakh in cash. With his total bank deposits and motor vehicles, Laldawngliana's total moveable properties are estimated at 1.9 crore. He also owns immoveable assets, including two non-agricultural lands worth over Rs 23 lakh. His total assets (moveable and immoveable) are worth Rs 6.7 crore. BJP candidate K. Laldinthara however has stated that he has 50,000 in cash and 5 lakh in bank deposit. He has no immoveable asset.

None of the candidates has liabilities due to the government except for Chalrosanga Ralte, who has Rs 1.76 crore due to a financial institution, while Laltlanmawia has a Rs 1 crore loan due to IndusInd Bank. Counting of votes for Tuirial bypoll will be held simultaneously with three parliamentary seats and 29 other assembly seats on November 2. (PTI COR) JRC JRC

