Left Menu

Chandigarh administration bans sale, use of firecrackers

The decision was taken after an extensive consultation with health, environment experts and other stakeholders, the order said.It has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to affect health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season, according to an official release.The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act, it further said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:17 IST
Chandigarh administration bans sale, use of firecrackers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh administration Tuesday imposed a complete ban on the sale or use of firecrackers of any kind to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19 due to polluted atmosphere, according to an official order. The order said these directions will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in effect until further notice. The decision was taken after an extensive consultation with health, environment experts and other stakeholders, the order said.

''It has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to affect health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season,'' according to an official release.

''The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act,'' it further said. Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021