Tihar prison’s jail 2 gets FSSAI’s 'Eat Right' certificate

The jail number 2 in Tihar prison complex here received FSSAI's 'Eat Right' certificate marking hygienic and nutritious food provided to its nearly 1,000 inmates, officials said on Tuesday.

The certification process involved rigorous work and multiple levels of improvements based on the 'Eat Right Campus' benchmark of the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and a pre-audit by the team of Delhi Food Safety department and Training Partner Indraprastha Academy Foundation, said Delhi Food Commissioner Neha Bansal.

The process for making Tihar 'Eat Right' campus started in 2019, and Tihar Prison was the first prison in the country to begin such an initiative, she said.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said a series of inspections were conducted by the department concerned over a specific period based on which Central Jail Number 2 of Tihar has been certified as Eat Right Campus as per the guidelines issued by FSSAI.

The jail officials said similar inspections will also be carried out in other jails of the Delhi Prisons in the near future.

"The pre-audit report submitted detailed observations and recommendation to improve the level of hygiene, sanitation and protocols of food safety under FSSAI. More than 950 inmates who were involved in factories and kitchens were trained on the aspects of food safety, hygiene and sanitation," Bansal said.

Standard SOPs were made for different operations in the food premises, including kitchens and factories.

''The COVID-19 crisis slowed down the work, but it regained momentum when the pandemic situation improved. The final audit was done by a third party agency and request was sent for recognition to FSSAI," she said.

A jail official working on the project said it is heartening to understand that inmates are themselves willing to undergo continuous training and being part of the improvement process.

The Eat Right certificate is a recognition of food quality and hygiene which means the inmates will be getting quality food and the food items prepared in the jail for sale also meet the hygiene and quality standards fixed by the country's food regulator FSSAI, officials said.

Bansal said work is going on for the certification of Mandoli and Rohini jails as well.

The Eat Right India movement is an initiative of the Government of India and FSSAI to transform the country's food system in order to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all people.

PTI VIT SRY

