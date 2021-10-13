Left Menu

U.S. agency submits initial recommendations on app data security to White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said it has submitted an initial set of recommendations on data security under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden. In June, Biden withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps.

The order directed Commerce to make recommendations by Oct. 7 to protect U.S. data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries.

