The U.S. FDA staff said on Tuesday that Moderna Inc had not met all of the agency's criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union may consider signing a supply deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck for its experimental COVID-19 pill, but only after the company starts the process of seeking approval for the drug in the bloc, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. * Ireland is to extend its COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme until the end of April 2022, as part of an annual budget.

* Britain on Tuesday reported 38,520 further cases of COVID-19 and 181 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data. * Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 34 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,494 from 1,516.

AMERICAS * White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order barring employers and others from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is out of step with businesses in the state.

* A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that New York state cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests. * The U.S. FDA said on Tuesday companies manufacturing certain alcohol-based hand sanitizers under its previous relaxed guidance must stop making these products by the end of the year as there is no longer a shortage.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Domestic flights in India will fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, India's civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, as it lifted one of the major coronavirus restrictions on the industry.

* The Japanese government is working on starting booster shots by year-end, deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said. * South Korea will donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Vietnam and 470,000 doses to Thailand, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa could be potential locations for Moderna's planned vaccine factory in Africa, the U.S. drugmaker's co-founder and chairman said as it steps up its search for a site on the continent.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia will test a nasal spray form of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 among adult volunteers, according to a state document published on Tuesday, as the country struggles to rein in rising numbers of infections and deaths.

* India recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in the 2 to 18 age-group, as the world's second-most populous nation expands its vaccination drive to include children. * German biotechnology company's CureVac NV said on Tuesday it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday, with investors jittery in the run up to third-quarter earnings, while a jump in Tesla shares helped support the market.

* Persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are constraining the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday as it cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers. * The European Central Bank should keep some of the flexibility offered under its pandemic asset purchase programme when it returns to more conventional policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

