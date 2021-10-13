REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will launch two new working groups on Wednesday, a senior State Department official said, as Washington hopes to expand the agreements between Israel and its neighbors known as the Abraham accords.

CHINA-ANT GROUP/JACK MA Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two sources told Reuters. U.S.

USA-COURT/ABORTION-KENTUCKY U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case. USA-CONGRESS/DEBT

U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to give final approval on Tuesday to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default until early December.

BUSINESS USA-SEC/WALLSTREET-COMMUNICATION

U.S. SEC opens inquiry into Wall Street banks' staff communications -sources WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a broad inquiry into how Wall Street banks are keeping track of employees' digital communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. quits scale record high, millions of job openings as labor market tightens

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record high in August and there were more than 10 million vacancies, pointing to a tightening labor market that could help to keep inflation high as companies raise wages to lure workers. ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Three months after billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos soared into space aboard a rocketship built by his Blue Origin company, the craft is set on Wednesday to take another all-civilian crew on a suborbital ride, this time with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner in the lead role. AUCTION-AMY WINEHOUSE/

Amy Winehouse possessions hit the auction block NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nearly 800 of Amy Winehouse's belongings, including the short dress the late British singer wore in her final concert, are up for auction.

SPORTS NFL-GRUDEN/

Gruden unlikely to coach in NFL again, say experts Jon Gruden is unlikely to get another chance to coach an NFL team following the disclosure that he sent sexist, racist and homophobic emails, sports marketing experts said.

BASKETBALL-NBA/ Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant", the NBA franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard's COVID-19 vaccination status. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin appears on Public Radio podcast Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears on Public Radio's "Full Disclosure" podcast.

12 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT MOROCCO-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Moroccan Central Bank to announce interest rate Morocco's Central Bank is to announce its decision on the benchmark interest rate, currently set at 1.5%, and reveal other economic and financial data on Tuesday following its quarterly board meeting.

Oct 13 GLOBAL-BIODIVERSITY/ (TV)

China hosts United Nations Biodiversity Conference China hosts a landmark United Nations conference to draw up a new global biodiversity framework. The first part of the conference will be a hybrid event that involves both online and in-person meetings from Oct. 11 to 15.

Oct 13 AUTOS-ELECTRIC/CHARGING-CITIES (PIX)

Rock down to Electric Avenue, but good luck charging your EV A growing number of European and U.S. cities want to phase out fossil-fuel cars over the 15 years, but first officials will have to contend with tens of millions of residents who park on urban streets and have no way to recharge at home.

13 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-ECONOMY (PIX)

Austrian finance minister gives budget speech Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel gives an annual budget speech to parliament.

13 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT RUSSIA-ENERGY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin speaks at international energy conference Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of an international energy conference in Moscow.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT DELTA AIR-RESULTS/

Q3 2021 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release Delta Air is expected to post quarterly profit and a rise in revenue as demand for travel returns with easing restrictions.

13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT GERMANY-ECONOMY/ASIA-PACIFIC

Merkel speaks at Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business ceremony German Chancellor Angela Merkel will give a speech at a virtual ceremony held by the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business.

13 Oct 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT IMF-WORLDBANK/OUTLOOK-SCHOLZ

German finance minister Scholz gives statement in Washington 13 Oct 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TURKEY-INDONESIA/

Indonesian foreign minister visits Turkey Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visits Turkey for talks on bilateral relations in what is the first such visit to Turkey at the level of foreign minister.

Oct 13 CLIMATE-CHANGE/MIDEAST

Scientists debate climate change in eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Scientists from across Europe and the Middle East debate the impact of climate change on the Middle East, a region where droughts, increased desertification and water scarcity is expected to become more commonplace as the climate warms.

Oct 13 USA-GREECE/ Greece, U.S. to renew defense cooperation agreement Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Washington to meet U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken. They are due to renew a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries. 13 Oct HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong University to remove Tiananmen Square sculpture Hong Kong University has sent a letter to the now disbanded organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Massacre vigil - Hong Kong Alliance - to remove the Pillar of Shame, a sculpture devoted to victims of the Tiananmen crackdown, from its campus by Wednesday.

Oct 13 RUSSIA-USA/

Kremlin's deputy chief of staff Kozak meets U.S. secretary's of state deputy Nuland Kremlin's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak meets U.S. deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow on the third day of Nuland's visit.

Oct 13 AUSTRIA-POLITICS/

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks after the weekly cabinet meeting

13 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT NORWAY-ELECTION/

Norway's incoming government presents its policies The incoming coalition government of Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere will present its government platform.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT RELIGION

THAILAND-BUDDHISM/ (PIX) (TV) Thailand's social media “idol” monks draw ire of Buddhist establishment

Two Thai Buddhist monks rose to prominence early this month after hosting a chat show on Facebook live featuring them making jokes, giggling, and chatting about non-religious stuff. But Thailand’s deeply conservative Buddhist authorities are not laughing. The rising fame of Phra Maha Praiwan and Phra Maha Sompong has irked some conservatives who see their actions as inappropriate. Oct 13

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM-TRANSPORT (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam reopens domestic bus and train routes as COVID-19 cases decline Bus and train stations in Hanoi are packed with domestic passengers looking to travel on the first day as Vietnam eases up months-long coronavirus restrictions.

Oct 13 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN (PIX) (TV)

Bezos' rocket ship New Shepard due to blastoff with 'Star Trek' actor Shatner onboard Billionaire Jeff Bezos's space company confirmed that "Star Trek" actor William Shatner will fly on board the company's New Shepard launch vehicle as part of a four-person crew that will launch on October 12. Blue Origin's New Shepard’s 18th mission, NS-18, is expected to lift off carrying four astronauts to space and back, including Dr. Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, Vice-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dassault Systèmes and co-founder, Medidata.

13 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNITED

Hearing in challenge to United Airlines COVID vaccine mandate A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing in a lawsuit by United Airlines employees seeking to temporarily block the airline from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees who are seeking medical or religious exemptions.

13 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-MATT GOSS/ (PIX) (TV) Reuters interview with Matt Goss

Reuters interview with Matt Goss ahead of the release of new solo record called 'The Beautiful Unknown' Oct 13

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/BOSTON-TSARNAEV (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court weighs restoring Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence Supreme Court hears the federal government’s bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)