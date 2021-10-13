Left Menu

Puerto Rico to lift pandemic curfew, ban on alcohol sales

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 13-10-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 04:37 IST
Puerto Rico's governor announced Tuesday that he would be lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the US territory reports a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

Current restrictions prohibit certain businesses from operating between midnight and 5 am and also bar alcohol sales during that time, two measures that will be lifted Thursday.

However, Gov Pedro Pierluisi said other restrictions, including an indoors mask requirement, remain in place.

He noted that 70 per cent of the island's 3.3 million people are vaccinated, and that the positivity rate for coronavirus tests dropped to 3 per cent compared with 10 per cent in August.

Puerto Rico has reported more than 150,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

