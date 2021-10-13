Left Menu

U.S. judge restrains United from placing employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine exemption on unpaid leave

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 13-10-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 05:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily restrained United Airlines from placing any employee on unpaid leave who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations until Oct. 26.

The Judge also temporarily restrained the airline from denying any late requests for religious or medical accommodations.

