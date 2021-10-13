Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13

Headlines - THG shares tumble after chief hits out at short sellers https://on.ft.com/2YLZL3W - GlaxoSmithKline activist calls for chair to quit https://on.ft.com/3iYxiiu - UK's recovery will lag behind other G7 nations, IMF forecasts https://on.ft.com/2YKL4O8 - UK warns EU against 'historic misjudgement' on Brexit https://on.ft.com/2YSDwcC Overview - THG PLC's shares fell 33% on Tuesday after an investor presentation backfired and its chief executive claimed that the company was being shorted by hedge funds. - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners, which holds about a 10 million pounds ($13.57 million) stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC, has called for the resignation of Jonathan Symonds, the GSK chair.

Updated: 13-10-2021 05:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 05:54 IST
Overview - THG PLC's shares fell 33% on Tuesday after an investor presentation backfired and its chief executive claimed that the company was being shorted by hedge funds.

- Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners, which holds about a 10 million pounds ($13.57 million) stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC, has called for the resignation of Jonathan Symonds, the GSK chair. - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic will bring longer lasting damage to the UK economy, citing global forecasts which showed that the British economy would be 3% smaller in 2024.

- UK Brexit minister David Frost on Tuesday warned the European Union that relations between both sides would deteriorate if the EU fails to agree to rewrite the Brexit deal governing trade arrangements with Northern Ireland. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

