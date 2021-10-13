Ecom Express Expands Processing Capacity to Over 3 Million Parcels Per Day

Adds Processing Centres, Hubs and Delivery centres and further invests in automation across major centres in the country Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Ecom Express, a leading technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to e-commerce industry, today announced that the company has expanded its total Hub and Processing area to over 2.8 million sq. ft. across all major centres in India to enable total processing capacity of over 3 million parcels per day. The expanded facilities include large format Hubs, Processing Centres, Fulfilment Centres and Delivery Centres. The company has been investing ahead of the curve and in scaling its capabilities to power the blockbuster festive online sale season and to commensurate with the growth of the industry. The significant portion of expansion and investments into automation, including enhancement, have been activated ahead of the festive season in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bilaspur-NCR, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Surat, Vijayawada, Guwahati, and other major locations. The Company has also added 100 delivery centres across India which takes its count of delivery centres to nearabout 3000 and further expands its reach to cover over 27100 PIN Codes of the nation. K. Satyanarayana, Co-founder & Director, Ecom Express said, “As a credible logistics partner to the e-commerce Industry in India, and as part of our commitment to scale ahead of the curve, we have invested in hi-speed automated sorters at centres, as well as in Hubs, to handle the surge in volumes. The customer centricity is at the forefront of our strategy, and we have been nimble and agile in aligning our infrastructure, technology, people and processes in assuring better service deliverables. Being a responsible player to the industry and to its surrounding eco-system, it is our constant endeavour to upskill our entire supply chain network which is well synchronized and assure seamless services to our customers. About Ecom Express Ecom Express Private Limited is a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T.A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and late. Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 29 states of the country and operates in over 2650 towns across 27,000+ PIN-codes in India. The company is the first private logistics company in India to envision a full-state coverage strategy, offered in 25 states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Through this deep reach strategy, the company has a capability to deliver to over 1.3 billion people i.e., 95%+ of India’s population. For more information, please visit ecomexpress.in. Image 1: Ecom Express facility in Bengaluru Image 2: Ecom Express facility in Surat Image 3: Ecom Express facility in Kolkata PWR PWR

