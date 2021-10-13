Left Menu

13-10-2021
XLRI completes summer internship placements
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
XLRI-Xavier School of Management said on Wednesday that it has completed the summer internship placement process for its largest-ever class of 470 students.

The highest stipend offered was Rs 6.8 lakh for two months in the BFSI sector, it said.

Even amid the pandemic, XLRI saw the median stipend for the entire 2021-23 batch rise to Rs 1.27 lakh per month, an increase of 16 percent over the previous year, it said.

The top recruiters in terms of the number of offers made were Amazon, The Boston Consulting Group, and Bain and Company.

''We have had another astoundingly successful summer placement season at XLRI, which has shattered all its previous records. In the current phase of economic resurgence, XLRI has outshined as a beacon, with the summer internship placements getting completed within two days,'' said A Kanagaraj, chairperson, placements.

