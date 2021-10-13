Indian Consumers Gain Access to Industry-Leading Personalized Travel Shopping Technology for the First Time Ever

US tech-firm Volantio, in partnership with AirAsia India, brings ‘SmartAlerts’ technology to Indian consumers, a free ‘concierge-style’ personal flight shopper which reduces the time and hassle involved in finding the best fares for travel journeys Bangalore, India – Business Wire India Volantio Inc, a leading provider of travel technology solutions, brings its SmartAlerts technology to Indian consumers, in partnership with AirAsia India. Consumers in India will now have access to a ‘concierge-style’ personal flight shopper, exclusively on AirAsia India’s website. Travellers can set alerts for any origin, destination, and dates and the personalised flight shopper tracks fare changes in real-time and sends an immediate email alert to the subscriber. Messages contain customised links to the airline website with the flight details automatically populated. SmartAlert subscriptions on AirAsia India are provided totally free of charge to all website visitors.

“It was more than overdue for Indian consumers - a fifth of the global population - to have access to this technology,” said Volantio’s CEO Azim Barodawala, himself an Overseas Citizen of India. “India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. We are so proud to be able to partner with AirAsia India to make this innovative technology available to millions of consumers every day, and we congratulate them on being the only airline in India to offer this service to their guests.” “Digital innovation is the DNA of AirAsia India” said Siddhartha Butalia, AirAsia India’s Chief Marketing Officer, “Facilitating seamless travel experiences powered by leading-edge technology is a critical differentiator in a dynamic competitive environment. Volantio’s virtual concierge ensures that loyal customers are empowered to be the first to take advantage of fare changes, driving direct channel affinity and brand loyalty while reducing customer churn, re-marketing, and acquisition costs. Our partnership with Volantio is another unique feature of our award-winning website and heralds the future of a service experience that will become the norm across industries.” Aviation in India is witnessing a strong resurgence in demand in the run up to the festive season, with travellers seeking the best deals for their vacations and travel home across India. Based on their experience running SmartAlerts for leading carriers in Australia, Europe, North America, and Asia, Volantio estimates that tens of thousands of travellers will be active subscribers of this service every month.

“This technology represents a major change in the way airlines market to guests,” said Barodawala in closing. “It reduces spam, allowing guests to focus only on what they want to see. As a result, airlines typically see over 2x the engagement of traditional marketing channels and happier guests. We want to take the pain out of flight shopping. I am so happy to finally be able to bring this tech to a country that means so much to me personally.” About Volantio Volantio frees airlines from the constraints of fixed capacity. We accomplish this through a dynamic platform that seamlessly moves select customers on popular services to alternate off-peak choices post-booking (with compensation). This fully automated self-service process allows airlines to secure more prime capacity, and improve guest satisfaction, while significantly improving their bottom line. Volantio works with over 15 airlines globally, and has been backed by leading strategic and industry investors globally, including JetBlue Technology Ventures, International Airlines Group, Qantas Ventures, and Amadeus.

For more information, visit www.volantio.com.

About AirAsia India Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, AirAsia India Limited is a joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12th June 2014 and flies over 240 direct and connecting routes across India. The airline offers plush leather seats, hot meals and Red Carpet priority services. AirAsia stands firmly on the pillars of its core values - People First, Dare to Dream, Be Guest-Obsessed, Make it Happen, One AirAsia, Safety Always, and Sustainability Spirit. AirAsia India has consistently embraced technology to deliver operational efficiency and enhance guest experiences, offering fast bookings, fab value and fantastic deals on their award-winning mobile apps and website airasia.co.in, delivering seamless support with an advanced AI-powered multilingual chatbot Tia.

For the latest on AirAsia India's innovations, promotions, activities and contests, check out AirAsia India on Twitter @AirAsiaIndia, Instagram @AirAsiaIndia, Facebook @AirAsiaIndia and LinkedIn @AirAsiaIndia.

