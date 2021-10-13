Left Menu

European stocks extend losses, SAP shines after forecast lift

European stocks extended losses on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by the prospect of rising inflation slowing growth, while software group SAP's strong earnings forecast helped limit losses in Germany's blue-chip index. By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4%, the German DAX was down 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 12:55 IST
European stocks extend losses, SAP shines after forecast lift
Representative Image

European stocks extended losses on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by the prospect of rising inflation slowing growth, while software group SAP's strong earnings forecast helped limit losses in Germany's blue-chip index.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4%, the German DAX was down 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%. German business software group SAP rose 2.6% after it raised its full-year outlook for a third time following a strong quarterly showing as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud.

French luxury goods maker LVMH inched down 0.1% as overall revenue growth in Asia and the United States eased after the stellar first-half performance. Online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com was the biggest decliner on STOXX 600, down about 5%, after its third-quarter orders fell short of analysts' estimates.

Apple suppliers including STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies and AMS fell between 1% and 2% after Bloomberg reported the company is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021