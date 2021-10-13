Left Menu

Rate hike worries weigh on FTSE 100 after strong GDP results

London's FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday as signals of economic growth bolstered bets of a rate hike by the Bank of England before the end of the year, although Britain's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments surged on strong results.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:07 IST
Rate hike worries weigh on FTSE 100 after strong GDP results
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday as signals of economic growth bolstered bets of a rate hike by the Bank of England before the end of the year, although Britain's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments surged on strong results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.5% at 0710 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Anglo-American among the worst performers.

Britain's economy returned to growth in August after contracting for the first time in six months in July, keeping intact financial market bets the Bank of England will begin raising interest rates before the end of the year. The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.2%, with retail stocks among the worst performers.

SoftBank-backed online retailer THG dropped 7.6%, extending losses after it held a presentation on Tuesday to reassure investors it could reverse a recent slide in share price. Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments PLC climbed 2.5% after reporting sales above pre-pandemic levels and announcing it was on track to deliver its 2022 and medium-term targets.

Just Eat Takeaway shares declined 4.3% to its lowest since February 2019 after its third-quarter orders failed to meet analyst expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021