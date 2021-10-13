Left Menu

Arcana raises Rs 17 cr in funding led by Republic Crypto, Woodstock

With a vision to be privacy-first and developer-friendly platform, Arcana is working with developers across sectors from DeFi, NFT platforms, social networks, and wallets, to traditional web 2.0 products in fintech, healthcare, and enterprise SaaS, to bring privacy and security to their data, Arcana CEO Mayur Relekar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:27 IST
Arcana raises Rs 17 cr in funding led by Republic Crypto, Woodstock
  • Country:
  • India

Blockchain startup Arcana Network has raised Rs 17 crore in a funding round led by Republic Crypto and Woodstock Fund. The round also saw participation from multiple investors including Nishal Shetty of WazirX, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Hyperedge, Sahil Lavingia's Fenbushi Capital, LD Capital, Paradigm Shift VC, Covalent CEO Ganesh Swami etc.

''The company has raised this round in less than a quarter since their seed funding. With this fundraise, Arcana expects to expand its squad, strengthen its product portfolio and soon launch Arcana's XAR token. The company also plans to invest in community building,'' it said in a statement. The company plans to use more than 60 per cent of the strategic fund to build the community and develop a robust platform that will help app developers in easily authenticating users. ''With a vision to be privacy-first and developer-friendly platform, Arcana is working with developers across sectors from DeFi, NFT platforms, social networks, and wallets, to traditional web 2.0 products in fintech, healthcare, and enterprise SaaS, to bring privacy and security to their data,'' Arcana CEO Mayur Relekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021