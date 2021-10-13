Left Menu

InMobi to acquire London-based Appsumer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:10 IST
InMobi to acquire London-based Appsumer
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile advertising solutions firm InMobi on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appsumer, a London-based performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal brings unified intelligence to mobile marketing and a deeper understanding of marketing effectiveness for InMobi.

''Together, InMobi and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence (AI) to build predictive capabilities into the platform to help marketers grow more quickly,'' the statement said.

The acquisition of Appsumer extends InMobi's recent enterprise expansions.

Last month, InMobi launched InMobi Telco to help mobile carriers and handset manufacturers optimise their customer experiences and diversify their revenue streams, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021