InMobi to acquire London-based Appsumer

Mobile advertising solutions firm InMobi on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appsumer, a London-based performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal brings unified intelligence to mobile marketing and a deeper understanding of marketing effectiveness for InMobi.

''Together, InMobi and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence (AI) to build predictive capabilities into the platform to help marketers grow more quickly,'' the statement said.

The acquisition of Appsumer extends InMobi's recent enterprise expansions.

Last month, InMobi launched InMobi Telco to help mobile carriers and handset manufacturers optimise their customer experiences and diversify their revenue streams, the statement said.

