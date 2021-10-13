India Digital Trade Facilitation Forum launched to assist MSME exporters

Global digital payment solutions provider PayPal and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade on Wednesday launched the India Digital Trade Facilitation Forum -- a platform to provide education, training, and capacity building to MSMEs and help scale their businesses across global markets.

The focus of the forum orbits around educating, guiding, and raising awareness among MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) about marketing, scaling, digitalisation and exports through masterclasses led by subject experts, a release stated.

The forum will work on research that deep dives into the issues faced by India’s small exporters, and offer insights into what solutions need to be worked on, it added.

''The India Digital Trade Facilitation Forum is a great initiative and one which recognises the need to train our MSMEs and freelancers to tap into the global digital commerce opportunity,'' MSME Secretary Bidyut Behari Swain said.

Nath Parameshwaran, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs at PayPal India said it is an opportune time for MSMEs to leverage cross-border eCommerce to grow exports supported by an enabling export policy framework.

''We have inked a strategic MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade to provide a platform for micro exporters, women entrepreneurs, and freelancers to empower, educate and skill them with global best practices, digital tools to be more competitive in international markets,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)