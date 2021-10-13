Wipro Q2 consolidated profit up by 17% to Rs 2,930.6 cr

IT company Wipro posted a 17 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.6 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,484.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Wipro said that it has surpassed USD 10 billion (around Rs 75,300 crore) annualized revenue run rate.

The consolidated revenue of Wipro increased by about 30 percent to Rs 19,667.4 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 15,114.5 crore it registered in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

''The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 percent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 percent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the USD 10 billion milestones of annualized revenue run rate,'' Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

The IT services segment revenue increased by 29.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 19,378.38 crore (USD 2580 million).

