Toch.ai raises USD 11.75 mn in Series A funding round

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Software as a service (SaaS) firm Toch.ai on Wednesday said it has raised USD 11.75 million (about Rs 88.5 crore) from several investors including Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal, Ventureast.

9Unicorns, Anthill Ventures, Cathexis Ventures, SOSV, Artesian, and Innoven Capital also participated in the Series A funding round.

''The funding will be used to scale up technology infrastructure and venture expansion into global markets with a specific focus on the foreign markets,'' the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Saket Dandotia, and Alok Patil, Toch.ai uses artificial intelligence technology to process video content including live sporting events, television shows, or library-based content, automatically and instantly.

