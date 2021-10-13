Left Menu

German yields fall from near 5-month highs, euro inflation gauge surges

Potential rate hikes recently priced by the money markets, which on Monday bet on a 100% chance of a 10 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank by December 2022, had moved "too far" and "too fast", Guntermann said. Many investors say that the rise in ECB rate hike expectations has been too aggressive given the bank's divergent policy path from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which means the ECB will have to keep rates lower for longer to meet its new, symmetrical inflation target.

German bond yields fell from their highest in nearly five months in a global bond rally on Wednesday, as markets continued to unwind some of the recent surge in government borrowing costs. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 3 basis points at -0.13% by 1045 GMT, after rising to -0.085%, its highest since late May in earlier trade . It fell alongside British gilt and U.S. Treasury yields, which were down for the second consecutive session.

"Today we're seeing a bit of consolidation," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. Potential rate hikes recently priced by the money markets, which on Monday bet on a 100% chance of a 10 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank by December 2022, had moved "too far" and "too fast", Guntermann said.

Many investors say that the rise in ECB rate hike expectations has been too aggressive given the bank's divergent policy path from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which means the ECB will have to keep rates lower for longer to meet its new, symmetrical inflation target. Yields on inflation-linked bonds, or real yields, fell more than nominal bond yields across the markets on Wednesday.

In the euro area, that pushed a key measure of breakeven inflation - the difference between nominal and real bond yields and a key market gauge of inflation expectations -- measured by the swaps market to the highest in nearly seven years at 1.8694%. "In a scenario where growth is about to disappoint you would expect real yields to fall and it would also be an indication that rate hike expectations start to fade," Commerzbank's Guntermann said.

The gauge has risen sharply recently as already elevated inflation levels, coupled with a spike in energy prices have scared investors that inflation may be less transitory than expected. All focus will be on U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT that will shed further light on the Federal Reserve's likely monetary policy path.

Consumer prices are expected to have risen 5.3% in September, according to a Reuters poll, unchanged from August. The data will also be the last inflation number the Fed will see ahead of its November meeting, where investors expect it may announce a start to tapering its bond purchases.

The data will also be watched closely in Europe, where German bonds in particular are closely correlated to U.S. Treasuries. Hawkish signals from the Fed have been a key driver behind the rise of over 20 bps in German 10-year yields, the benchmark for the euro zone, over the last three weeks.

In bond auctions, Italy raised 6.5 billion euros from three-, seven-, and 30-year bonds, paying the highest yields in months. Germany raised 816 million euros from a 30-year bond.

